Las autoridades de Arabia Saudí pusieron en libertad este jueves a cuatro activistas de los derechos de las mujeres que están arrestadas desde 2018 acusadas por cargos de terrorismo, informó la ONG saudí ALQST.
Las activistas liberadas de forma temporal son Hatoon al Fassi, Amal al Harbi, Maysaa al Manea y Abeer Namankani, aunque la Fiscalía no ha retirado los cargos y seguirán siendo juzgadas.
La ONG ALQST, con sede en Londres, está tratando de confirmar si una quinta activista, Shadan al Anezi, también ha sido puesta en libertad. "La liberación temporal es un paso insuficiente. Lo que estamos esperando es la liberación completa y la retirada de las acusaciones", dijo a Efe por teléfono el director de la ONG, Yahia Assiri.
Esta es la segunda tanda de activistas puestas en libertad, en medio de una fuerte presión internacional, aunque aún siguen encarceladas varias mujeres y hombres que fueron detenidos en mayo del año pasado, entre ellos Loujain al Hathloul, Abdulaa al Hamid y Nasima al Sad, candidatos al premio Nobel de la Paz de este año.
El director de ALQST aseguró que los familiares de siete mujeres encarceladas recibieron el aviso para ir este miércoles al tribunal, pero les ordenaron regresar a casa a los parientes de dos reclusas, entre ellos los de Loujain al Hathloul. "Desde el primer momento de la detención y hasta ahora no hay justificación, las mujeres nunca han cometido ninguna violación de la ley", dijo Assiri.
Las activistas, arrestadas en mayo de 2018, están acusadas de asociación ilícita con el fin de "socavar la seguridad, la estabilidad del reino y su paz social y dañar su unidad nacional". Según Assiri, las mujeres están siendo acusadas por cargos relacionados a la libertad de expresión.
