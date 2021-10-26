Estás leyendo: El líder militar de Sudán promete la formación de un nuevo gobierno

El líder militar de Sudán promete la formación de un nuevo gobierno

El general ha afirmado que el hasta ahora primer ministro del país, Abdalá Hamdok, está en su casa y que se encuentra bien después de que este fuera detenido: "Nadie le secuestró ni agredió; está en mi casa".

El líder militar de Sudán, Abdelfatah al Burhan, en una imagen de archivo.
El líder militar de Sudán, Abdelfatah al Burhan, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El general sudanés Abdelfatah al Burhan, jefe de las Fuerzas Armadas del país, ha prometido este martes la formación de un nuevo gobierno un día después del golpe de Estado en el país.

Además, el general ha afirmado que el hasta ahora primer ministro de Sudán, Abdalá Hamdok, está en su casa y que se encuentra bien después de que este fuera detenido. "Nadie le secuestró ni agredió; está en mi casa", dijo Al Burhan en una rueda de prensa en Jartum.

En la rueda de prensa, Al Burhan aseguró que el primer ministro "no está bajo presión". Sin embargo, no dio detalles de la situación del resto de ministros y representantes políticos que también fueron detenidos este lunes. 

"Trabajaremos juntos para construir Sudán", ha afirmado. También ha apuntado que el Documento Constitucional pactado en 2019 tras el derrocamiento de Al Bashir no ha sido "cancelado" y que "solo" han sido anulados "los artículos relacionados con la participación de los civiles". "Se nombrará un nuevo primer ministro elegido por todos los estados sudaneses", ha añadido.

El pasado mes de septiembre una intentona golpista provocó tensión entre el Gobierno civil y las fuerzas armadas. Al menos siete personas han muerto y 140 han resultado heridas este lunes durante las manifestaciones en contra del golpe de Estado.

