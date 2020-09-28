Estás leyendo: La República Checa prohíbe la cría de gallinas en jaulas

La medida afecta a un total de 4,5 millones de gallinas que viven enjauladas en este país.

Gallinas enjauladas. /Pixabay

A partir del año 2027 se prohibirá la cría de gallinas en jaulas en la República Checa. Así lo ha aprobado la Cámara de Diputados del Parlamento con una votación que obtuvo 53 votos a favor y 21 en contra, según ha adelantado el diario La Vanguardia.

La medida afecta a un total de 4,5 millones de gallinas que viven enjauladas en este país. Tanto las granjas de producción de huevos como las de producción de gallinas por su carne se verán obligadas a cambiar su manera de producción o deberán cerrar. 

En el momento en el que la ley se haga efectiva la República Checa se sumará a países como europeos como Suiza, Luxemburgo, Austria, Eslovaquia y Alemania en la prohibición de este tipo de cría.

Cada vez más países se suman 

En el caso español son las propias empresas las que lideran este nuevo comportamiento

Cada vez son más los consumidores que no compran huevos que provienen de gallinas enjauladas. Este cambio en el comportamiento del consumidor está detrás de la proliferación de iniciativas en los gobiernos europeos y marca un cambio evidente en la tendencia del mercado de la alimentación. 

En el caso español son las propias empresas las que lideran este nuevo comportamiento. El caso más reciente en nuestro país es el de la cadena francesa de hipermercados y supermercados E.Leclerc, que tras meses de reuniones con la ONG Equalia, ha publicado su compromiso de vender exclusivamente huevos de gallinas libres de jaulas a partir de 2025.

