Mark Zuckerberg pierde 6.000 millones de dólares tras el 'apagón' de Whatsapp, Facebook e Instagram

Sin embargo, en lo que va de año la fortuna de Zuckerberg ha aumentado en unos 18.000 millones de dólares.

El fundador y consejero delegado de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, en una imagen de archivo del 25 de octubre de 2019.
El fundador y consejero delegado de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, en una imagen de archivo del 25 de octubre de 2019. DREW ANGERER / AFP

El patrimonio estimado de Mark Zuckerberg, fundador y consejero delegado de Facebook, se redujo este lunes en unos 6.000 millones de dólares (5.165 millones de euros) a consecuencia principalmente del desplome de las acciones de la popular red social después de los problemas sufridos este lunes por Whatsapp, Facebook e Instagram, todas propiedad de Facebook, cuyos servicios se han reanudado finalmente tras varias horas sin funcionar.

Según los datos del Bloomberg Billionaires Index, la fortuna personal de Zuckerberg se hundió este lunes hasta los 122.000 millones de dólares (105.039 millones de euros), lo que supone una caída de 6.110 millones de dólares (5.260 millones de euros) respecto de la sesión anterior.

De este modo, el fundador de Facebook ha perdido una posición en el ranking de los más ricos del mundo y ahora es quinto, justo por detrás de Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos y Elon Musk, quien encabeza la lista.

Hace un mes, el patrimonio estimado del empresario era de 140.000 millones de dólares (120.537 millones de euros). A pesar de esto, en lo que va de año la fortuna de Mark Zuckerberg ha aumentado en unos 18.000 millones de dólares (15.497 millones de euros). En la sesión de este lunes, las acciones de Facebook registraron una caída del 4,89%, aunque en lo que va de 2021 se han revalorizado más de un 19%.

