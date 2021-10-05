Estás leyendo: Este es el motivo de la caída global de Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp

Este es el motivo de la caída global de Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp 

"Esta interrupción del tráfico de la red tuvo un efecto en cascada en la forma en que se comunican nuestros centros de datos, lo que paralizó nuestros servicios", explica Facebook en un comunicado.

Apps de Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram en una imagen del 4 de octubre de 2021.
Apps de Facebook, WhatsApp e Instagram en una imagen del 4 de octubre de 2021. ANDREJ CUKIC / EFE

La caída global de Facebook, Instagram y WhatsApp durante más de seis horas ha sido la mayor incidencia de la historia. Facebook explica en un comunicado que el problema se originó por un "cambio de configuración defectuoso" en sus enrutadores que luego afectó a sus centros de datos.

"Nuestros equipos de ingeniería han aprendido que los cambios de configuración en los enrutadores de la red troncal que coordinan el tráfico de red entre nuestros centros de datos causaron problemas que interrumpieron esta comunicación", explica la empresa de Mark Zuckerberg.

"Esta interrupción del tráfico de la red tuvo un efecto en cascada en la forma en que se comunican nuestros centros de datos, lo que paralizó nuestros servicios", ha explicado Facebook en un comunicado

