El Gobierno de Marruecos pidió este sábado a su homólogo español aclaraciones por su decisión de acoger en el país al líder del Frente Polisario, Brahim Ghali, para recibir atención sanitaria.

Según informaron fuentes marroquíes autorizadas, el embajador de España en Rabat, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, fue llamado hoy en la sede del Ministerio de Exteriores sobre esta cuestión, sin dar más detalles.

Fuentes de la Embajada de España remitieron a la Oficina de Información Diplomática para otras aclaraciones sobre la convocatoria.

El diario electrónico le360.com, considerado cercano al Palacio Real, aseguró que el objeto de la convocatoria del embajador era para expresar la "exasperación" del Gobierno marroquí ante la actitud del Ejecutivo español que calificaron de "desleal".

La entrada de Brahim Ghali en España "a escondidas", según una fuente no identificada citada por el diario digital, enviaba el mensaje de que "las autoridades españolas no han considerado a Marruecos como un amigo y socio privilegiado (...) ¿Por qué ha optado por maniobrar, por no decir actuar a espaldas de Marruecos?", se preguntó.

La ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, argumentó ayer que España es "un país responsable con sus obligaciones humanitarias" y que la acogida de Ghali en un hospital en una ciudad que no se ha precisado oficialmente responde sólo a una cuestión "estrictamente médica".

"Quiero dejar claro -añadió ayer la ministra- que para nada esta cuestión ni impide ni perturba las excelentes relaciones que España tiene con Marruecos, que es no sólo un vecino y un amigo, sino un socio privilegiado en lo económico, en lo político, en lo migratorio, en lo empresarial y en la lucha contra el cambio climático. Y eso no cambia", remarcó.

La Presidencia de la República Árabe Saharaui Democrática (RASD) aclaró en un comunicado que Ghali estaba contagiado de coronavirus, pero que su estado de salud "no es motivo de preocupación y evoluciona favorablemente", pero no dio detalles sobre el lugar de su hospitalización, que según diversas fuentes es un centro de Logroño.