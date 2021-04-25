Marruecos "deplora la actitud de España" por acoger y hospitalizar al líder saharahui Brahim Gali

El Gobierno de Marruecos deploró hoy "la actitud de España" por acoger al líder del Frente Polisario, Brahim Gali, que se encuentra hospitalizado en territorio español para recibir atención médica tras contagiarse con el coronavirus.
"Marruecos expresa su decepción hacia este acto contrario al espíritu de partenariado y de buena vecindad y que tiene que ver con una cuestión fundamental para el pueblo marroquí y sus fuerzas vivas", reza un comunicado divulgado por su Ministerio de Exteriores.
La postura del Gobierno marroquí se produce un día después de que fuese convocado el embajador español en Rabat, Ricardo Díez-Hochleitner, en la sede del Ministerio de Exteriores en Rabat, "para exigirle las explicaciones necesarias sobre la actitud de su Gobierno", reza la nota divulgada este domingo.
La misma fuente añadió que la decisión de España de acoger a Ghali "suscita gran incomprensión" e "interrogantes legítimos": "¿Por qué el denominado Gali fue admitido en España a escondidas y con un pasaporte falso?".
"¿Por qué España creyó útil no avisar a Marruecos?; ¿por qué optó por su admisión bajo una falsa identidad?; ¿por qué la justicia española aún no ha reaccionado a las múltiples denuncias presentadas por las víctimas (contra Ghali)?".
Se refería a la petición de la Asociación Canaria de Víctimas del Terrorismo (Acavite), que pidió este sábado a las autoridades de España "que detengan de inmediato" a Ghali por "asesinatos".
Otra ONG, la Asociación Saharaui para la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos, se ha puesto en contacto con la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Nacional para que se cite a declarar a Ghali.
A raíz de una querella de esta asociación contra el líder del Polisario, la Audiencia Nacional abrió en 2012 una investigación por un presunto delito de genocidio, torturas, asesinato y desapariciones en el Sáhara, pero nunca pudo interrogarlo y el caso fue archivado provisionalmente.
La ministra española de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, argumentó el viernes que Ghali fue admitido en España "por razones estrictamente humanitarias", y añadió que España es "un país responsable con sus obligaciones humanitarias".
