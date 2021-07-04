Estás leyendo: Reino Unido prevé endurecer las sentencias para los migrantes indocumentados

El gobierno de Reino Unido planea aumentar las condenas de los migrantes que lleguen al país de forma ilegal.

Barcos de refugiados hacinados en el Muelle de Arguineguín. Foto de archivo.
Barcos de refugiados hacinados en el Muelle de Arguineguín. Foto de archivo. EuropaPress

El Gobierno del Reino Unido planea endurecer las penas de prisión para los migrantes que lleguen al país de forma ilegal, por ejemplo en bote por el canal de la Mancha, informan este domingo los medios locales.

De acuerdo con esto, el proyecto de ley de Nacionalidad y Fronteras, que empezará a tramitarse el martes en el Parlamento, penará con hasta cuatro años de cárcel, de los seis meses actuales, llegar a territorio británico "sin autorización", mientras que los traficantes de personas afrontarán una cadena perpetua, de catorce años en la actualidad.

Los traficantes de personas afrontarán cadena perpetua

El ministerio ha afirmado que las medidas, que permitirían detener a gente interceptada en el mar, pretenden acabar con "el asilo a la carta", por el cual, presuntamente, algunos migrantes eligen ir a Reino Unido, en lugar de tramitar su solicitud de asilo en otros países europeos por donde pasan.

El Reino Unido ha recibido en lo que va de año casi 6.000 migrantes llegados en barca por el canal de la Mancha, situado entre Francia e Inglaterra, frente a los 8.417 que hicieron el trayecto en todo 2020.

Ante el endurecimiento del sistema, Amnistía Internacional ha declarado que, en lugar de promover "mitos y mentiras" sobre asilo e inmigración, Interior debería crear "rutas seguras" para que quienes huyen de persecución en sus países puedan solicitar asilo en el Reino Unido.

