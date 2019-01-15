El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, ha celebrado el bloqueo al buque Open Arms por parte de la Capitanía Marítima de Barcelona. "Stop a los traficantes y a las ONG, también a la izquierda, en España, se dan cuenta de que tenemos razón", ha asegurado el líder de La Liga en su cuenta de Twitter.
Salvini se refiere así a uno de los puntos más polémicos de su discurso: la necesidad de defender las fronteras de la Unión Europea. Para ello, el ultraderechista reivindica una política de puertos cerrados.
Por su parte, la oenegé Proactiva Open Arms ha anunciado este martes que ha recurrido la resolución que supuso el bloqueo y criticó que España siga una política dirigida a acabar con las organizaciones que salvan migrantes en el Mediterráneo.
Stop a scafisti e ONG, anche a sinistra, in Spagna, si accorgono che abbiano ragione noi😊 https://t.co/43NPHhjq18— Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) 14 de enero de 2019
"Con la actuación del Gobierno español, sin entrar en los motivos por los que quizá quiera presionar o no a la Unión Europea, lo que vemos es una dinámica dirigida a hacer desaparecer a todas (las ONG) del Mediterráneo central", dijo el jefe de misión de Proactiva, Riccardo Gatti, en una comparecencia ante la prensa extranjera en Roma.
La Capitanía Marítima de Barcelona denegó este lunes al buque de Open Arms para zarpar hacia las aguas internacionales frente Libia aduciendo razones de seguridad, pues no está garantizado que pueda desembarcar a los náufragos que salve ya que los Gobiernos de Libia, Italia y Malta no permiten el desembarco en sus puertos.
