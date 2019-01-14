La ONG Open Arms ha denunciado este lunes que La Capitanía Marítima de Barcelona, dependiente del Ministerio de Fomento, le haya denegado el permiso para zarpar hacia el Mediterráneo central, donde realizan operaciones de salvamento de migrantes que navegan a la deriva.
El fundador de esta organización, Oscar Camps, ha asegurado en su cuenta de Twitter que "el Capitán Marítimo de Barcelona nos ha denegado el permiso para zarpar a la zona SAR", área del Mediterráneo situada frente a las costas de Libia.
El Capitán Marítimo de Barcelona nos ha denegado el permiso para zarpar a la zona SAR.— Oscar Camps (@campsoscar) 14 de enero de 2019
Impedirnos salvar vidas es
irresponsable y cruel.
Políticos cobardes ponen en marcha el contador de muertos pic.twitter.com/BvIJdGoq6r
"Impedirnos salvar vidas es irresponsable y cruel. Políticos cobardes ponen en marcha el contador de muertos", afirma Camps en su mensaje en las redes sociales.
Para justificar la decisión, La Capitanía Marítima del puerto ha emitido un escrito en el que figura una larga lista de incumplimientos de convenios internacionales. Sin embargo, ninguna de las infracciones es responsabilidad directa del barco o su tripulación, según informa El País.
El buque Open Arms se encuentra en la actualidad el puerto de Barcelona, donde espera autorización para trasladarse a las costas de Libia y reanudar los rescates marítimos.
