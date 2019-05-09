Corea del Norte ha disparado una serie de proyectiles no identificados apenas cuatro días después de realizar otro lanzamiento, según informó el Estado Mayor Conjunto surcoreano (JCS).
"Corea del Norte ha disparado los proyectiles en dirección este hacia las 16.30 hora local (7.30 GMT) desde el área de Sinori, en la provincia de Pyongan del Norte", según el breve comunicado publicado por el JCS.
Este lanzamiento se produce después de que el sábado pasado Pionyang disparara varios proyectiles, incluyendo aparentemente misiles de corto alcance, un gesto que se interpreta como un modo de presión a Seúl y Washington para que ablanden su postura en pleno atasco de las negociaciones sobre desnuclearización
(Habrá ampliación)
