La organización conocida desde 1980 fue señalada por la Comisión de la Verdad y la Reconciliación (CVR) como la responsable de la muerte de unas 69.000 personas.

Imagen de archivo de Abimael Guzman. EFE/ Paolo Aguilar

El fundador y líder de la banda terrorista Sendero Luminoso, Abimael Guzmán, murió a los 86 años de edad, mientras cumplía cadena perpetua por terrorismo en la Base Naval del Callao, según anunció la radioemisora RPP Noticias.

La fuente no precisó la causa exacta del fallecimiento. Guzmán presentaba una serie de problemas de salud en las últimas semanas por las cuales fue atendido en la prisión de máxima seguridad donde cumplía su sentencia.

Sin embargo, se había negado a ser transferido a un centro de salud, después de rechazar ingerir alimentos por algunos días. La primera autoridad en comentar la noticia fue el ministro de Salud, Hernando Cevallos, quien declaró a la prensa que "nadie desea el fallecimiento de nadie por más delitos que haya cometido", pero que "es lamentable como cualquier persona que fallece en cualquier circunstancia".

La organización conocida desde 1980 fue señalada por la Comisión de la Verdad y la Reconciliación (CVR) como la responsable de la muerte de unas 69.000 personas en Perú a raíz de la violencia terrorista desatada por este grupo entre 1980 y 2000.

En los últimos años, diversos brazos políticos de Sendero promovieron la idea del indulto y la excarcelación de Guzmán y los líderes senderistas sentenciados en pos de una reconciliación, pero el tema no era acogido por la opinión pública ni los sectores políticos.

