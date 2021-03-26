Muere el escritor Larry McMurtry, guionista de 'Brokeback Mountain'

Los ÁNgelesActualizado:
Larry McMurtry, escritor estadounidense de novelas como The Last Picture Show (La última película) y Lonesome Dove (Paloma Solitaria) y ganador de un Óscar por el guion de Brokeback Mountain, murió el jueves a los 84 años en su casa de Tucson (Arizona), anunció hoy su familia.
McMurtry fue autor de más de 50 obras entre novelas, ensayos y guiones cinematográficos, y en 2014 fue condecorado por el expresidente Barack Obama (2009-2017) con la Medalla Nacional de las Humanidades por su extensa narrativa sobre el Oeste de Estados Unidos.
Algunas novelas de McMurtry (Texas, 1936) se llevaron a la gran pantalla, como las oscarizadas La última película (1971) y La fuerza del cariño (1983).
El escritor ganó la estatuilla otorgada por la Academia de Hollywood en 2006 por el guion de Brokeback Mountain, una película que vinculaba la iconografía rural de EEUU con un romance homosexual. McMurtry y su colaboradora Diana Ossana escribieron el largometraje a partir de un relato breve de Annie Proulx.
Antes, en 1986, el autor ganó el Pulitzer por Lonesome Dove, que transcurría en un viaje desde Texas a las Grandes Llanuras y se adaptó a la televisión como una miniserie que ganó siete premios Emmy.
Gran parte de los personajes y tramas ideados por McMurtry tuvieron como escenario el interior de Estados Unidos y las extensas carreteras que conectan estados como Texas, Nuevo México, Wyoming y Colorado.
En entrevistas recientes, el escritor aseguró que pretendía "desmitificar el mito del Lejano Oeste". McMurtry, que padecía problemas relacionados con el párkinson, regentó librerías en Washington DC y Texas.
Mientras que la crítica lo consideró como uno de los grandes novelistas del Oeste Americano, él se definió como un bookman (hombre de libros o librero).
