Naufragio en el Mar Egeo Mueren siete migrantes, incluidos dos niños, tras un naufragio frente a la isla de Lesbos

Cada año aumenta el número de botes que se embarca en búsqueda de un futuro mejor. No todos llegan a su destino. Además, el número de migrantes que llega a los campamentos en las islas griegas ha subido a más de 16.000 a principios de junio, según el Ministerio de Migración.

Los cuerpos sin vida de los inmigrantes muertos durante el naufragio.- REUTERS

Siete migrantes, incluidos dos niños, han muerto al naufragar el bote en el que viajaban frente a la isla de Lesbos, según ha informado este martes 11 de junio la Guardia Costera de Grecia.

Los fallecidos en el naufragio han sido dos niños, cuatro mujeres y un hombre, cuyas nacionalidades aún se desconocen. Sin embargo, los guardacostas han logrado rescatar a otras 57 personas en un operativo que sigue en marcha ha añadido también la Guardia Costera.

Muchos migrantes y refugiados tratan continuamente de llegar a Grecia desde Turquía a través del Mar Egeo en un bote. Es un viaje corto, pero muy peligroso. Con la llegada del buen tiempo, las partidas se multiplican.

Según las declaraciones a este diario de la periodista y escritora María Iglesias, que fue a Lesbos a grabar el documental Contramarea, el drama migratorio, Europa "Ha abandonado a su suerte a los refugiados y a la población local, cuyas autoridades, además, deben gestionar todo esto con la precariedad de la economía griega tras la gran crisis financiera, y su condición insular. Hay que tener en cuenta que Lesbos tiene en total 90.000 habitantes y su capital, 30.000".

El número de migrantes que llega a los campamentos en las islas griegas continúa aumentando y ha llegado a más de 16.000 a principios de junio, según desveló el viernes 9 de junio el Ministerio de Migración del país.

