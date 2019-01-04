Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Un muerto y dos heridos en Sídney durante un ataque con cuchillo

El incidente se inició tras el accidente de un camión, cuyo conductor atacó a varias personas al salir del vehículo. El sospechoso huyó de la escena después de robar un taxi.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
, 03/01/2019.- La policía de Nueva Gales del Sur monta guardia en la escena de un doble apuñalamiento hoy en la sede de la Iglesia de Cienciología en Chatswood, Sídney (Australia). EFE/ Mick Tsikas PROHIBIDO SU USO EN AUSTRALIA Y NUEVA ZELANDA

La policía de Nueva Gales del Sur monta guardia en la escena de un doble apuñalamiento en Sídney. EFE/Mick Tsikas

Una persona ha muerto y dos han resultado heridas durante un ataque con cuchillo este viernes en el sur de la ciudad australiana de Sídney, mientras la Policía mantiene un operativo en la zona.

Las autoridades han encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de una persona cerca de un taxi abandonado, mientras un chico de unos 20 años y una mujer han sido trasladados a un hospital con heridas producidas por arma blanca, informa el canal ABC.

Según un portavoz de los servicios de emergencia, el incidente se inició tras el accidente de un camión, cuyo conductor atacó a varias personas al salir del vehículo. El sospechoso huyó de la escena después de robar un taxi.

Un helicóptero de la Policía y varios oficiales buscan al presunto asaltante, aunque de momento no han precisado que el incidente se trate de un ataque terrorista.

Las autoridades australianas elevaron la alerta terrorista en septiembre de 2014 y han aprobado una serie de leyes para prevenir atentados.

No obstante, la nación ha sufrido cuatro ataques desde entonces, aunque se han abortado varios con la detención de decenas de personas en diversos operativos en todo el país.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas