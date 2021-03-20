ROMA
Más de 60 personas migrantes desaparecieron el pasado jueves en un naufragio frente a las costas de Libia y del que fueron rescatadas solo 45 personas, según reportan hoy diferentes fuentes que han podido contactar a los supervivientes.
Alarm Phone, una línea telefónica puesta en marcha por activistas que recibe las llamadas de los migrantes que se encuentran en peligro en el Mediterráneo central, denunció que los supervivientes con los que han podido hablar cifran en más de 60 los desaparecidos tras el naufragio y por tanto dados por fallecidos.
El diario italiano Avvenire publicó también que tras sus investigaciones cerca de un centenar de personas resultan desaparecidas y que fuentes del hospital de Zuara (Libia) aseguran que se está haciendo todo lo posible para salvar a una treintena de personas con graves quemaduras tras el incendio en el barco que produjo el naufragio.
130 personas a bordo, según los supervivientes
Según los supervivientes, alrededor de 130 personas irían a bordo de la embarcación. Desde principios de año, según la OIM, la agencia de la ONU para los migrantes, 292 personas se han ahogado en el Mediterráneo, a lo que hay que sumar un número indeterminado de desaparecidos.
Actualmente el barco Ocean Viking, de la organización humanitaria francesa SOS Méditerranée, se encuentra en el Mediterráneo Central con 10 migrantes a bordo, entre ellos dos mujeres, un bebé y otros tres niños que fueron auxiliados en aguas internacionales frente a las costas de Libia.
El rescate se produjo después de que una lancha de la Guardia Costera libia pidiese ayuda al barco de la ONG ante el mal estado de los migrantes ya que no contaban con personal médico. La ONG comunicó que las personas sufrían deshidratación severa y agotamiento, especialmente los niños.
A lo largo de la ruta del Mediterráneo central, que conduce a las costas italianas, las llegadas de migrantes en febrero casi se duplicaron en comparación con el mismo mes de 2020, y llegaron a las 3.300 personas. En enero y febrero de 2021, el número total de llegadas fue de 4.300, un 26% más que en el mismo periodo del año anterior, según la agencia europea Frontex.
Hasta el 10 de marzo, 3.170 refugiados y migrantes habían sido registrados como interceptados en el mar por la llamada guardia costera libia y devueltos a tierra, según el último informe del Alto Comisionado de la ONU para los Refugiados (ACVUR).
