El exejecutivo de la constructora brasileña Odebrecht Henrique Serrano do Prado Valladares ha sido hallado muerto este miércoles en su vivienda en la localidad de Río de Janeiro, según ha informado la revista semanal Veja.
La Policía está investigando el fallecimiento del que fue presidente de Odebrecht Energy y denunciante de la operación Lava Jato en su apartamento de Leblon. Las fuerzas de seguridad han registrado la causa de la muerte como "indeterminada".
Valladares sacó a la luz un presunto entramado de sobornos en el que estaban implicados el diputado Aécio Neves y el antiguo senador Edison Lobao, exministro de los gobiernos de Inácio Lula da Silva y Dilma Rousseff.
Odebrecht está implicada en varios casos de corrupción en toda América Latina por pagar sobornos a cambio de obras públicas. El expresidente brasileño Lula da Silva ha sido condenado en el marco de esta macrocausa.
