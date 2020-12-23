Estás leyendo: El Open Arms zarpa al Mediterráneo por Navidad en su misión número 79

El navío ha zarpado esta pasada noche desde el puerto de Barcelona hacia el Mediterráneo central, donde pasará las Navidades. Se trata del único barco de una entidad humanitaria que no está bloqueado en estos momentos, por lo que permanecerá en aguas internacionales.

EFE

El Open Arms, buque insignia de la ONG homónima de rescate marítimo, ha zarpado esta pasada noche desde el puerto de Barcelona hacia el Mediterráneo central, donde pasará las Navidades en el marco de su misión número 79.

Tal y como ha informado la ONG badalonesa, se trata del único barco de una entidad humanitaria que no está bloqueado en estos momentos, por lo que permanecerá en aguas internacionales para rescatar a las personas vulnerables que necesiten ayuda en el mar.

Coincidiendo con estas fechas festivas, Open Arms ha lanzado también una campaña de sensibilización sobre las vidas a la deriva y la realidad presente en el Mediterráneo bajo la etiqueta #UnPapelMuyImportante, que apela a la ciudadanía para "salvar esta Navidad".

"Depende de ti, de todos", señala la ONG, que alerta de los "cientos" de niños y niñas "maltratados por las olas en el Mediterráneo también en Navidad y en tiempos de pandemia", los cuales "huyen de sus países hacinados en embarcaciones precarias esperando la llegada de otros seres mágicos cargados de salvavidas".

Se trata, sigue el anuncio, de "familias sin comida, sin sonrisas, sin calor" que, con la ayuda de los ciudadanos, "tendrán la posibilidad de sobrevivir escapando de un mundo donde solo cuenta seguir vivo un día más".

