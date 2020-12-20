Estás leyendo: Hallan a un temporero muerto en las inmediciaciones de un centro de salud de Jaén

Cazorla Hallan a un temporero muerto en las inmediciaciones de un centro de salud de Jaén

El hombre manifestó encontrarse mal esa misma mañana, aunque todo apunta a que murió por causas naturales.

Centro de Salud de Cazorla.
Centro de Salud de Cazorla. Archivo

Un temporero ha sido encontrado muerto en un banco cerca del centro de salud de Cazorla, en Jaén. El hombre de 43 años y de nacionalidad rumana fue hallado por un vecino que paseaba y que constató que el hombre se encontraba en una postura natural y sostenía un cigarrillo en la mano, según informa Cadena Ser. Cuando llegaron los servicios de emergencia confirmaron que la persona había fallecido posiblemente de forma repentina. 

Tal y como informa el mismo medio, el temporero manifestó encontrarse mal esa mañana e informó de ello y de su voluntad de ir al centro de salud al olivarero para el que este trabajaba. El hombre era un habitual temporero de la aceituna en la localidad desde hace varios años. El hermano del fallecido se encontró la triste noticia al ir a buscarlo al centro sanitario. 

Tras la localización del cadáver, se procedió a avisar a la Policía Local de Cazorla fue avisada y está a su vez lo comunicó a Policía Judicial y al forense. Finalmente fue trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Jaén, donde se le procederá a realizar la autopsia. Aún se desconocen las circunstancias del fallecimiento, sin embargo parece que pudo ser una muerte por causas naturales. 

