Según las autoridades, el opositor ruso es proclive a la fuga y debe pasar revisiones nocturnas cada dos horas. La defensa de Navalni entiende que estos controles "constituyen una tortura" mediante la privación del sueño.

Reuters/Archivo

Un tribunal de la región de Vladímir rechazó hoy el recurso presentado por el líder opositor ruso Alexéi Navalni contra su estatus de "reo proclive a la fuga", que implica controles nocturnos que le impiden dormir con normalidad.

El tribunal establece directamente que la prisión no ha violado el derecho de Navalni a un sueño de ocho horas y que los controles nocturnos están previstos en la normas penitenciarias para esa categoría de reclusos.

El opositor ruso presentó este recurso el pasado 31 de mayo al alegar que las revisiones nocturnas a la que es sometido en su cárcel en la región de Vladímir, a unos 200 kilómetros de Moscú, "constituyen una tortura" mediante la privación del sueño.

Navalni afirma que no ha hecho nada por lo que las autoridades puedan considerarle proclive a la fuga y efectuar revisiones nocturnas cada dos horas.

Su abogado, Vadím Kóbzev, ya anunció que apelará el dictamen de hoy en instancias judiciales superiores.

El Tribunal de Vladímir estudiará el próximo 7 de junio otras dos demandas de Navalni contra el penal en el que cumple condena por censura los periódicos y libros que ha solicitado.

Navalni, de 44 años, cumple una condena de tres años y medio de prisión por un antiguo caso penal y se está recuperando de una huelga de hambre de tres semanas, que abandonó a finales de abril.

