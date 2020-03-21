madridActualizado:
El primer ministro de Hungría, Viktor Orban, pedirá este lunes ante el Parlamento nacional el voto a una iniciativa para extender de manera indefinida el estado de emergencia en el país que le permitiría gobernar a golpe de decreto y consolidar una política antiinmigratoria que le ha distanciado de la Unión Europea.
Este decreto introduce además penas de prisión de hasta cinco años para aquellos que difundan información falsa sobre la pandemia, que ha dejado ya 103 contagios y cuatro fallecidos.
El Gobierno esgrime que estas medidas son imprescindibles en el caso de que un número excesivo de diputados acabe contagiado y el Parlamento quede paralizado, según la ministra de Justicia húngara, Judit Varga, que ya ha presentado la medida ante la asamblea.
"Hay que adoptar decisiones responsables e introducir, si es necesario, restricciones inusuales y sin precedentes. Las tareas más importantes ahora son observar estas medidas, permanecer unidos y mantener la disciplina", según un comunicado oficial recogido por el portal húngaro 444.
Aunque el partido Fidesz de Orban tiene la mayoría de dos tercios requerida para aprobarlo, llevarlo a votación fuera de horario requiere una mayoría de cuatro quintas partes, lo que significa que la oposición liberal del país podría bloquearlo.
