La crisis generada por la falta de combustible "pone a todos los servicios sanitarios en la Franja de Gaza en riesgo inminente", alertó en un comunicado el portavoz del Ministerio de Sanidad palestino, Ashraf al Qedra.
"No hay garantía de las autoridades competentes para resolver la crisis de combustible que amenaza" a hospitales y centros médicos del enclave costero palestino, añadió al Qedra.
La crisis se produce tras la suspensión la semana pasada por parte israelí de la entrada de combustible —esencial para el funcionamiento de los generadores eléctricos que suplen la falta de suministro— y gas a través de Kerem Shalom, el único cruce comercial entre Israel y Gaza, por donde ahora solo permite el paso de ayuda humanitaria, incluido comida y medicinas.
El cierre parcial del paso, una medida que Israel tomó a principios de julio, se activó como represalia contra el movimiento islamista Hamás tras el aumento de la tensión en torno a Gaza por las movilizaciones de la Gran Marcha del Retorno y el lanzamiento desde la Franja de cometas y globos incendiarios que han arrasado hectáreas de cultivos en territorio israelí, asi como por los ataques contra el propio cruce.
La prohibición al paso de combustible y la reapertura total del paso fronterizo dependerá de la situación de calma en la región, aseguró el Ministerio de Defensa israelí el pasado jueves.
Hace una semanas, los cortes de suministro eléctrico en Gaza se elevaron a las 18 horas diarias tras el apagón de la turbina en la única estación de energía del enclave palestino por la falta de combustible, anunció la compañía eléctrica de la Franja.
Gaza, donde viven dos millones de personas, está bajo bloqueo aéreo, marítimo y terrestre israelí desde 2007, cuando Hamás se hizo por la fuerza con su control, y el cerco se ha acrecentado los últimos años por las escasas aperturas del paso fronterizo con Egipto de Rafah.
