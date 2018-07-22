Israel levantará dentro de dos días las restricciones del paso comercial y del área de pesca, que impuso para presionar al movimiento islamista Hamás por el lanzamiento de cometas incendiarias, si se mantiene la calma en la bloqueada Franja palestina, anunció hoy el titular de Defensa israelí, Avigdor Lieberman.
"Si hoy y mañana la situación continua como ayer, el martes devolveremos Kerem Shalom (el único paso de mercancías entre Israel y el enclave), a la situación habitual, y el área de pesca volverá a la misma distancia que antes", dijo Lieberman desde el paso fronterizo.
Lieberman remarcó que para levantar las recientes medidas restrictivas, que agravaron el bloqueo, "los residentes de Gaza deben comprender que mientras haya globos incendiario e incendios, su vida no volverá a la normalidad".
"La clave es calma, tranquilidad, cero globos incendiarios, cero fricción en la frontera y cero cohetes"
Desde el 9 de julio, Israel ha restringido las transacciones comerciales en Kerem Shalom, solo abierto para alimentos y medicinas, y la semana pasada agravó estas limitaciones al gas y combustible, además de reducir el área de pesca de seis a tres millas náuticas.
"La clave es calma, tranquilidad, cero globos incendiarios, cero fricción en la frontera y cero cohetes", declaró Lieberman que asegura que ayer fue "el día más tranquilo desde el pasado 30 de marzo".
Este sábado predominó la calma por el alto el fuego alcanzado de madrugada después de la segunda peor escalada de tensión vivida en menos de una semana, tras la muerte el viernes del soldado de 21 años, Aviv Levi, por fuego de milicias palestinas que desencadenó una operación masiva israelí sobre Gaza.
La inestabilidad ha aumentado en la frontera, desde el inicio de la Gran Marcha del Retorno el pasado 30 de marzo, en la que han muerto 141 palestinos por fuego israelí desde entonces, la mayoría en manifestaciones de viernes además de en incidentes violentos.
El Ejército israelí hace responsable a Hamás, que controla el enclave desde 2007, de la inestabilidad que se vive desde entonces, y le acusa de "perpetrar actividades terroristas, bajo el disfraz de civiles", como infiltraciones, asaltos a la valla y lanzamiento de cometas y globos incendiarios que han provocado más de 700 incendios en Israel.
Gaza, donde viven dos millones de personas, está bajo bloqueo aéreo, marítimo y terrestre israelí desde 2007, cuando Hamás se hizo con el control del enclave, agravado en los últimos años por las escasas aperturas del paso fronterizo con Egipto.
