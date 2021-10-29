Estás leyendo: El Parlamento polaco aprueba la construcción de un muro de 100 kilómetros en la frontera con Bielorrusia

El Parlamento polaco aprueba la construcción de un muro de 100 kilómetros en la frontera con Bielorrusia

El coste de la construcción del muro de tres metros de alto está estimado en unos 350 millones de euros.

El Parlamento polaco dio este viernes luz verde a la construcción de un muro para reforzar su frontera con Bielorrusia. Andrzej Duda foto de archivo.
El Parlamento polaco dio este viernes luz verde a la construcción de un muro para reforzar su frontera con Bielorrusia. Andrzej Duda, presidente de Polonia. Foto de archivo. Bernd Von Jutrczenka / EFE

El Parlamento polaco ha dado este viernes el visto bueno a la construcción de un muro para reforzar su frontera con Bielorrusia, ante la creciente presión migratoria de la que Varsovia responsabiliza al gobierno del presidente Aleksander Lukashenko. El coste de la construcción del muro de tres metros de alto está estimado en unos 350 millones de euros y deberá cubrir una franja de unos 100 kilómetros.

La iniciativa ha sido impulsada por el partido ultraconservador Ley y Justicia (PiS) y se espera que Andrzej Duda, presidente de Polonia, lo apruebe en los próximos días.

Mateusz Morawiecki acusa a Aleksander Lukashenko de lanzar una "guerra híbrida" para desestabilizar el territorio

El primer ministro, Mateusz Morawiecki, ha justificado la construcción del muro en la necesidad de proteger las fronteras exteriores de la Unión Europea y acusa a Aleksander Lukashenko de lanzar una "guerra híbrida" para desestabilizar el territorio con la llegada de inmigración irregular.

Mariusz Blaszczak, ministro de Defensa, anunció el envío de más tropas a la frontera tras los enfrentamientos producidos el fin de semana. Con este refuerzo, habrá 10.000 efectivos vigilando la frontera "necesarios durante la construcción del muro" según ha afirmado el ministro de defensa..

Entre enero y septiembre de este año, casi 1.400 personas han cruzado la frontera polaca desde Bielorrusia de manera irregular, según datos de la agencia europea de vigilancia fronteriza FRONTEX. En los últimos meses han muerto ocho personas en la frontera polaco-bielorrusa por congelación, intoxicaciones o enfermedades.

Polonia mantiene el estado de emergencia desde hace casi dos meses en las tres provincias limítrofes con el país.

