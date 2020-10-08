Pence evita responder si Trump aceptará los resultados electorales si pierde

Washington
El vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, evitó responder a una pregunta durante el debate frente a su rival, la demócrata Kamala Harris, sobre si el presidente del país, Donald Trump, aceptará los resultados de las elecciones del 3 de noviembre si pierde.
"Si tenemos unas elecciones libres y justas, sabemos que vamos a tener confianza, y creo en mi corazón que el presidente Trump será reelegido durante cuatro años más", dijo Pence.
En varias ocasiones, el mandatario ha rehusado comprometerse a una transferencia pacífica del poder si pierde los comicios. Tras expresar su confianza en la victoria de Trump, Pence defendió el "movimiento" que apoya al presidente, después hizo una enumeración de sus logros y alabó la nominación por parte del jefe de Estado de la jueza conservadora Amy Coney Barrett para cubrir la vacante dejada en el Tribunal Supremo por la magistrada progresista Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Joe Biden y Kamala Harris han recitado del tirón una larga letanía sobre el establishment (poder establecido) en Washington DC, un establishment del que Joe Biden ha formado parte durante 47 años. El presidente Trump ha lanzado un movimiento de todos los estadounidenses", zanjó.
Asimismo, Pence acusó a los demócratas de intentar robar las elecciones de 2016 en las que Trump ganó frente a la exsecretaria de Estado Hillary Clinton e hizo referencia a la investigación sobre la presunta injerencia rusa en esos comicios.
