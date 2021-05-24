lima
Al menos 18 personas han muerto en un atentado de la banda terrorista Sendero Luminoso en la provincia de Satipo, en la selva central de Perú, según confirmaron fuentes policiales. El atentado tuvo lugar en la región Junín, en el selvático Valle de los ríos Apurímac, Ene y Mantaro (VRAEM).
Según indicó el comandante general de la policía, César Cervantes, el ataque causó la muerte de al menos diez hombres, seis mujeres y dos niños, en una zona de bares y prostíbulos cercana a una ribera del río Ene en la zona de San Miguel del Ene, una de las zonas dominadas por el narcotráfico. En esa zona operan desde hace décadas los remanentes del grupo terrorista, que funciona como protector armado de los productores de cocaína de la región.
Las imágenes del lugar muestran casquillos de bala y un panfleto con el logo del Partido Comunista del Perú, el nombre oficial de Sendero Luminoso, en medio de un campamento en medio de la selva. En ese panfleto se instaría a los pobladores a no votar por la candidata presidencial Keiko Fujimori.
Sendero Luminoso, responsable del mayor número de víctimas durante el conflicto interno en el país entre 1980 y 2000, había derivado en las últimas décadas en una mafia del narcotráfico, y no se conocían ataques a la población desde hace años.
