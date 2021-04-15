Premios Nobel piden a Biden que apoye eliminar las patentes para que la vacuna llegue a los países más pobres

madrid
Más de 170 Premios Nobel y exmandatarios han pedido al presidente de EEUU, Joe Biden, que apoye eliminar las patentes para que la vacuna contra la covid-19 llegue a los países más pobres.
Lo han hecho a través de una carta abierta, donde instan a la suspensión de las patentes ya que "salvará vidas y nos hará avanzar hacia la inmunidad colectiva mundial".
Entre los firmantes, se encuentran el expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; el exmandatario de Francia François Hollande; la exprimera ministra de Nueva Zelanda Helen Clark o el exprimer ministro británico Gordon Brown.
"Las nuevas mutaciones del virus seguirán costando vidas y poniendo en peligro nuestra economía mundial interconectada hasta que todo el mundo, en todas partes, tenga acceso a una vacuna segura y eficaz", señaló el premio Nobel de Economía Joseph Stiglitz.
La carta, coordinada por la plataforma The People's Vaccine, señala la importancia de brindar "a las personas de todo el mundo la oportunidad de despertar a un mundo libre del virus".
Cada vez hay más voces que piden la suspensión de las patentes, como es el caso de Médicos Sin Fronteras, Salud Por Derecho o la OMS. La iniciativa, lanzada por India y Sudáfrica, se encuentra en la Organización Mundial del Comercio (OMC). Sin embargo, los países ricos han bloqueado la propuesta.
