El presidente del PSG, imputado por "corrupción activa" en Francia

El presidente del París Saint Germain (PSG), Nasser Al Khelaifi, ha sido imputado por "corrupción activa" en el procedimiento abierto por la justicia francesa por la atribución de competiciones internacionales, en concreto los Mundiales de Atletismo que Catar quería celebrar en 2017.
Fuentes judiciales indicaron que la inculpación se refiere a pagos supuestamente vinculados a los Mundiales de Atletismo de aquel año, que finalmente se celebraron en Londres.
Según el diario Le Parisien, la imputación se asienta en pruebas de que Al Khelaifi "validó" un pago de 3,5 millones de dólares (unos 3,1 millones de euros) al antiguo presidente de la Federación Internacional de Atletismo, Lamin Diack.
