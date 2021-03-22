El primer tuit de la historia se vende en subasta por 2,4 millones de euros

san franciscoActualizado:
El primer tuit de la historia, enviado en 2006 por el cofundador y actual consejero delegado de Twitter, Jack Dorsey, fue vendido este lunes en una subasta digital por más de 2,4 millones de euros (2,9 millones de dólares), que serán donados a la lucha contra la pobreza en África.
El comprador fue Sina Estavi, CEO de la firma tecnológica Bridge Oracle, especializada en inyectar datos externos a sistemas de cadena de bloques (blockchain) -el adn de bitcoin y otras criptodivisas-, que superó a la siguiente puja más alta, de 1,67 millones de euros (2 millones de dólares), por más de 700.000 euros millón de margen.
El contenido del mensaje enviado por Dorsey el 21 de marzo de 2006 (ayer se cumplió el 15 aniversario de la red social) fue "Justo creando mi cuenta de twttr", en una época en que Twitter solo era una herramienta de comunicación interna entre empleados de la empresa de pódcast Odeo.
El primer tuit salió a subasta el pasado 15 de diciembre en la plataforma Valuables by Cent y Dorsey se comprometió a convertir los fondos recaudados en bitcoines y donarlos a la ONG Give Directly, que combate la pobreza extrema en el África subsahariana.
El mensaje se subastó mediante el sistema NFT (Nonfungible token o token criptográfico), que verifica la autenticidad y la propiedad de un archivo digital gracias al "blockchain" o cadena de bloques, de manera que permite distinguir entre el original y las copias.
El pasado 11 de marzo, la casa de subastas Christie's vendió la primera obra de arte íntegramente digital -un archivo JPG también con sistema NFT- por un récord inédito de más de 59 millones de euros (70 millones de dólares).
Everydays: The First 5000 Days, un collage de creaciones digitales diarias del artista Beeple desde sus comienzos, batió todos los récords y situó a su creador, hasta hace poco solo conocido en foros de criptoarte y entre los aficionados de la contracultura de internet, entre los artistas vivos más cotizados, a la altura de figuras como David Hockney o Jeff Koons.
