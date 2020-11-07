Actualizado:
Las cadenas norteamericanas CNN y FOX News y el periódico The Washington Post, así como el resto de principales medios del país, han dado como ganador de las elecciones de Estados Unidos a Joe Biden, el candidato demócrata y exvicepresidente del país durante el mandato de Barack Obama.
Biden se convertiría en el presidente más votado de la historia del país. Según todos los medios de Estados Unidos, el demócrata se habría impuesto en Pensilvania, por lo que alcanzaría los 270 votos electorales para alcanzar la Casa Blanca.
De este modo, Biden, gracias al Estado que le vio nacer, sumaría los 20 votos electorales que otorga la región. Con Pensilvania en la mano, Biden podría perder Georgia, Arizona y Nevada para ser presidente.
Su compañera de fórmula, Kamala Harris, haría historia al convertirse en la primera mujer elegida jamás como vicepresidenta de EEUU, además de la primera mujer negra que llegará a ese cargo, cuando ambos asuman la Casa Blanca el 20 de enero. El propio Biden ha reconocido la victoria y ha agradecido los sufragios a través de Twitter.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
La proyección llegó después de casi cuatro días de agónica espera en Estados Unidos, mientras los estados contaban el récord de papeletas enviadas por correo en las elecciones con más participación de la historia del país.
Mientras tanto, el conteo continúa y las autoridades locales esperan ofrecer nuevos resultados a lo largo de la jornada en Nevada, Georgia y Arizona, aunque advierten de que el proceso a partir de ahora podría ralentizarse aún más.
Trump se ha encomendado a las demandas que ha presentado en varios estados clave, pero es improbable que ninguna de ellas pueda invalidar los votos suficientes en ningún territorio.
