La Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos ha aprobado el proyecto de ley que propone una reforma policial para evitar la violencia en las detenciones y que lleva el nombre de George Floyd, quien murió a manos de la Policía de Mineápolis.
La Ley de Justicia en la Policía de George Floyd ha salido adelante en la Cámara de Representantes, liderada por los demócratas, con 220 votos a favor y 212 en contra, informa USA Today News. Este proyecto ya fue aprobado en verano de 2020, pero no logró ser aprobada en el Senado, de mayoría republicana por ese entonces.
El proyecto de ley tiene como objetivo fortalecer la responsabilidad de la Policía y frenar a través de un registro nacional que agentes problemáticos se trasladen de departamentos, así como busca paliar prácticas policiales violentas como los estrangulamientos durante sus intervenciones, entre otras.
Estas prácticas han estado bajo el escrutinio público en el último año tras la muerte de Floyd en mayo de 2020 a manos de un agente de la Policía de Mineápolis, que se arrodilló sobre su cuello durante nueve minutos mientras él gritaba que no podía respirar y falleciese, lo que provocó una oleada de protestas en el país contra el racismo y la brutalidad policial, y aumentó la visibilidad de otros hechos similares contra ciudadanos afroamericanos.
La medida se ha aprobado este miércoles por la noche de forma adelantada, ya que estaba planteada para la sesión de este jueves, que ha sido suspendida debido a la advertencia del Departamento de Policía del Capitolio sobre un "posible complot" de un grupo de milicias para asaltar el edificio este jueves
