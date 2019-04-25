Público
Refugiados Conmoción tras hallar el cadáver de un niño en el centro de refugiados de Amberes

El pequeño se encontraba en el centro para refugiados de Broechem con su madre. Las autoridades belgas han abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte del menor, cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado el miércoles en un canal.

Agentes de la Policía belga. iStock

El cadáver de un niño palestino de 9 años ha sido encontrado en un centro de refugiados de la provincia de Amberes, informaron este jueves las autoridades belgas, una muerte que está siendo investigada y que ha sido condenada por el primer ministro belga, Charles Michel.

El pequeño, que se encontraba en el centro para refugiados de Broechem (Ranst) con su madre, de 26 años, había sido visto por última vez el pasado lunes a las 22.00 horas locales, cuando conducía su bicicleta por el recinto del centro.

Las autoridades belgas han abierto una investigación para aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte del menor, cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado el miércoles en un canal de las instalaciones del centro.

Según el diario The Standaard, se trata de una muerte "sospechosa" y ya han sido detenidos cinco ciudadanos palestinos del centro de refugiados, entre los que no hay ningún familiar del niño. Los investigadores sospechan que el niño menor murió en un lugar diferente al que fue encontrado y que después su cadáver fue arrojado al canal.

El primer ministro belga, Charles Michel, expresó en su cuenta en Twitter sus condolencias por lo ocurrido. "Deseo expresar mis sinceras condolencias después de la trágica muerte de un niño. Tendrá lugar una investigación transparente e independiente. Los culpables deben ser castigados", dijo Michel.

La titular federal de Asilo e Inmigración, Maggie De Block, se declaró "conmocionada" por lo ocurrido. "No hay palabras para esto", dijo De Block, que añadió que espera que las circunstancias del drama se aclaren cuanto antes y los responsable paguen por ello.

"Perder a un niño para una madre y de esta manera es lo peor que puede ocurrir", dijo la ministra, que añadió que los trabajadores del centro de refugiados están "conmocionados".

