Según la cartera de Exteriores china, la situación actual entre ambos países no es deseable para el país asiático y ha delegado "enteramente" la responsabilidad en Estados Unidos.

El ministro de Exteriores de China, Wang Yi. / EFE
China ha ordenado a Estados Unidos que cierre su Consultado General en Chengdu, en la provincia de Sichuan (suroeste), en respuesta al cierre de su misión en Houston, Texas, por parte de Washington.

El Ministerio de Exteriores de China ha comunicado que ha informado a la Embajada de Estados Unidos en el país asiático de su decisión este viernes. Asimismo, ha señalado requisitos específicos sobre el cese de todas las operaciones y eventos por parte del Consulado General, según ha informado el diario 'Global Times'.

Según la cartera de Exteriores china, la situación actual entre ambos países no es deseable para el país asiático y ha delegado "enteramente" la responsabilidad en Estados Unidos. "Urgimos de nuevo a Estados Unidos a que revoque inmediatamente su errónea decisión y cree las condiciones necesarias para el retorno de las relaciones bilaterales a la normalidad", ha detallado.

Estados Unidos dio 72 horas a China para cerrar su consulado en Houston, argumentando que hay un "desequilibrio" en las relaciones bilaterales y justificando que la medida es para proteger "la propiedad intelectual" y la "información privada" del país. Por su parte, Pekín lo consideró una "provocación política" y amenazó a Washington con adoptar "contramedidas".

China y Estados Unidos llevan años inmersos en una escalada de tensión que va desde la guerra comercial hasta las restricciones a periodistas y medios, si bien en los últimos meses se ha disparado a cuenta de la pandemia de la covid-19, de la que Washington culpa directamente a Pekín.

