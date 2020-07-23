Estás leyendo: Aumentan a 12 los positivos por covid-19 en la expedición del Fuenlabrada

Aumentan a 12 los positivos por covid-19 en la expedición del Fuenlabrada

El Servizo Galego de Saúde confirma que hay seis nuevos diagnosticados.

Personal del Servizo Galego de Saúde, SERGAS, a su salida del hotel Finisterre de A Coruña. EFE/Cabalar
A CORUÑA

EUROPA PRESS

Los integrantes de la expedición del Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada desplazada a A Coruña infectados por coronavirus son ya un total de 12, después de que el Servizo Galego de Saúde (Sergas) haya ratificado que hay seis nuevos diagnosticados.

Según ha informado el Sergas, los resultados obtenidos en las pruebas realizadas por el laboratorio de microbiología del Área Sanitaria de A Coruña este jueves confirman que son 12 los casos positivos, incluidos los seis previamente diagnosticados como positivos el pasado martes por este mismo laboratorio.

Sin embargo, unas cuatro horas antes de ser conocidos los resultados de las pruebas del Sergas, el Fuenlabrada anunció  cinco nuevos contagios por covid-19, aunque según sus cálculos, uno estaría pendiente de aclarar.

El proceder del club de fútbol originó que la Xunta emitiese un comunicado a última hora de la tarde del jueves en el cual cargaba contra LaLiga y el Club de Fútbol Fuenlabrada por los incumplimientos de forma "reiterada" de la normativa sanitaria y lamentaba que "reincidan" en la realización de tests de covid-19 sin ponerlo en conocimiento de la Consellería de Sanidade, lo que supone un incumplimiento de la normativa vigente.

En cualquier caso, a los 12 positivos entre la expedición del Fuenlabrada en A Coruña hay que añadir los cuatro miembros de la plantilla que ya no pudieron viajar a la ciudad herculina, donde  sigue confinado el equipo después de suspenderse su encuentro del lunes ante el Deportivo.

