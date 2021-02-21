Estás leyendo: El barco Aita Mari llega a Sicilia con 102 migrantes rescatados a bordo

El rescate de estas personas se produjo el pasado viernes cerca de las aguas de Malta. Entre los salvados hay 57 menores y un bebé de ocho meses.

Imagen desde el Aita Mari mientras el barco se aproxima a Sicilia. - Maydayterraneo / SMH
ROMA

El Aita Mari, el barco de la ONG española Salvamento Marítimo Humanitario (SMH), ya ha llegado al puerto de Augusta, en la parte sur de la isla de Sicilia, donde espera instrucciones para poder desembarcar a los 102 migrantes salvados el pasado viernes.

"Aita Mari ha llegado a Augusta (Sicilia) y esperamos instrucciones para poder desembarcar a los 102 náufragos. Después de tantas horas inciertas en el mar, estas personas por fin van a poder dormir sin miedo a sufrir torturas, como en Libia", informó en redes sociales Maydayterraneo, un proyecto de rescate de SMH en el Mediterráneo central.

La embarcación espera fondeada frente al puerto a que las autoridades italianas les indiquen los siguientes pasos, explicaron a Efe fuentes de la ONG. En ocasiones como esta, Italia somete a pruebas de coronavirus a todos los migrantes y les indica que deben realizar dos semanas de cuarentena.

El rescate de estas personas se produjo el pasado viernes cerca de las aguas de Malta, y entre los salvados hay 57 menores y un bebé de ocho meses, la mayoría de ellos somalíes.

