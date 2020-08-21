madrid
El reconocido crítico del Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, será trasladado a un hospital de Alemania, después de que los médicos del centro sanitario de Omsk donde está ingresado finalmente lo hayan autorizado este viernes, según ha informado la prensa rusa.
La esposa de Alexei Navalny, apeló el viernes al presidente Vladimir Putin para que permitiera que el político opositor fuese trasladado a Alemania desde un hospital en Siberia para recibir atención médica urgente.
Navalny, un feroz crítico del presidente Vladimir Putin y sus lugartenientes, se encuentra en estado grave después de tomar el jueves por la mañana una taza de té que sus aliados creen que estaba envenenada.
Los médicos sostienen que podría haber sufrido un "trastorno metabólico"
Su portavoz, Kira Yarmish, denunció desde un primer momento que habría sido envenenado con alguna sustancia en el té. Sin embargo, los médicos sostienen que el principal diagnóstico que barajan es que haya podido sufrir un "trastorno metabólico".
Los médicos que lo están tratando en Omsk, Siberia, dijeron que su estado había mejorado un poco pero que su vida seguía en peligro.
Mientras, los médicos alemanes que viajaron a Siberia para trasladar a Navalny a Berlín para recibir tratamiento finalmente han tenido acceso a él, dijo su jefe de personal. Anatoly Kalinichenko, el médico jefe adjunto del hospital donde está ingresado, dijo que las pruebas no habían encontrado hasta ahora rastro de veneno.
Por su parte Alexander Murakhovsky, médico jefe del hospital, informó que a Navalny se le había diagnosticado una enfermedad metabólica que podría haber sido causada por un nivel bajo de azúcar en sangre. Agregó que se hallaron restos de sustancias químicas industriales en los dedos y la ropa del político de 44 años.
En un principio los médicos no permitieron el traslado, criticado por su portavoz y su esposa, que aseguran que los médicos habían consentido previamente al traslado pero que dieron marcha atrás en el último minuto. "Esta decisión, por supuesto, no fue tomada por ellos, sino por el Kremlin", agregó.
