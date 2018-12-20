El Senado de Argentina aprueba la Ley Micaela contra la violencia de género

El Senado de Argentina ha aprobado este miércoles la Ley Micaela contra la violencia de género, una normativa que busca la formación obligatoria en cuestión de género y violencia contra las mujeres para todos los funcionarios del Estado.
El proyecto, que propone la creación de un 'Programa nacional permanente de capacitación institucional en género y violencia contra las mujeres', ha sido aprobado de forma unánime por los 59 senadores que se encontraban presentes en el momento de la votación, tal y como recoge la Cámara Alta en un comunicado.
El proyecto ha sido denominado Ley Micaela en homenaje a Micaela García, una joven asesinada en abril de 2017 en Gualeguay. La ley fue aprobada el martes por la Cámara de Diputados argentina.
"Cabe destacar que durante 2018 en el Senado de la Nación se realizaron diferentes jornadas sobre los avances y desafíos para la promoción de la igualdad de género en el ámbito legislativo. Esta labor es desarrollada con el auspicio del Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo, el Instituto Nacional de las Mujeres, la Asociación del Personal Legislativo y el Programa de Gestión de Calidad y Extensión Parlamentaria conjuntamente con la Dirección General de Programas de Investigación y Capacitación", recoge el texto.
Durante el debate, la senadora por la provincia de Entre Ríos, Sigrid Kunath (PJ) ha destacado que "este año sin duda ha marcado un hito en la visibilización de la desigualdad y la violencia de género".
Posteriormente, la senadora por Córdoba, Laura Machado (PRO), ha afirmado que "nuevamente el Senado ha aprobado una ley que lleva el nombre de una mujer que padeció la violencia de género: Micaela García".
Así , ha subrayado que "se ha tenido en consideración una ley que pone sobre el tapete el compromiso del Congreso de la Nación para erradicar la violencia de género". "No es la primera vez que el gobierno nacional insiste en poner este tema sobre la mesa", ha añadido.
Por su parte, la senadora por Chubut, Nancy González (Frente para la Victoria) ha hecho hincapié en que su bloque está convencido de que "la educación en materia de género es necesaria y que los tres poderes la tenemos que realizar".
