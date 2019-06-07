Theresa May firmó este viernes la carta de dimisión como líder del Partido Conservador británico, aunque permanecerá como primera ministra en funciones hasta la elección de su sucesor, prevista para finales de julio.
May adelantó el pasado 24 de mayo su intención de renunciar este viernes al cargo tras casi tres años en el número 10 de Downing Street, por la imposibilidad de materializar la salida del Reino Unido de la Unión Europea (UE).
La todavía "premier" remitió hoy su carta de renuncia a los presidentes en funciones del llamado Comité 1922, que agrupa a los diputados conservadores sin cartera, Charles Walker y Cheryl Gillan, según informó esta entidad en un comunicado.
La todavía "premier" remitió este viernes su carta de renuncia a los presidentes en funciones del llamado Comité 1922
El Comité hizo también un llamamiento oficial a aquellos parlamentarios conservadores que quieran presentar su candidatura para suceder a May, un plazo que concluirá el próximo lunes a las 16.00 GMT.
La lista de los que finalmente concurrirán a la primera fase de la primarias se dará a conocer ese día, al término del período de presentaciones, agregó el comité. Por el momento son once los candidatos que han adelantado su intención de participar en esa carrera por el liderazgo que se espera culmine la semana del 22 de julio.
El favorito para suceder a Theresa May es el exministro de Exteriores y exalcalde de Londres Boris Johnson, quien ha adelantado su intención de que el Reino Unido salga del bloque europeo el 31 de octubre con o sin acuerdo con Bruselas.
May no tiene previsto para este viernes ningún discurso ni comparecencia pública en su último día oficial como jefa del Gobierno británico y líder de los "tories".
