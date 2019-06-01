Un tiroteo en oficinas municipales de la localidad de Virginia Beach (Virginia, EEUU) dejó este viernes al menos 13 muertos, entre ellos el atacante, y cuatro heridos, informaron las autoridades.
El jefe de la Policía de Virginia Beach, James Cervera, dijo en una rueda de prensa que el presunto autor de los disparos, que trabajaba en el lugar, fue abatido. Cervera informó en un primer momento de la muerte de 11 personas, además del atacante, pero después ascendió la cifra.
El jefe policial indicó que el sospechoso, de quien aseguró era un empleado "desde hace mucho tiempo" del lugar y cuya identidad no reveló de inmediato, entró al edificio poco después de las 16.00 horas local (20.00 GMT) y empezó a "disparar indiscriminadamente".
Las autoridades hallaron cuerpos en tres pisos diferentes del edificio y en el estacionamiento. Según Cervera, el atacante falleció después de enfrentarse a dos agentes que ingresaron al lugar.
La Policía pide comprensión
Entre los heridos se encuentra uno de los policías, que salvó su vida gracias al chaleco antibalas. Cervera tampoco informó sobre cuánto duró el tiroteo y pidió comprensión, al indicar que se trata de una "escena enorme".
"No hay manera de describir un incidente como este", se lamentó, al confirmar que están recibiendo apoyo del FBI, así como de unidades forenses del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) y de la Policía del estado de Virginia.
El Hospital General Sentara de Virginia Beach informó en Twitter de que tres de los heridos están ingresados en sus instalaciones, dos de ellos en estado crítico y otro en buen estado. También informó de que el cuarto herido recibió ya el alta.
El hospital también informó de que uno de los fallecidos murió en sus instalaciones y otro en las del Hospital General Sentara de Norfolk, adonde fue trasladado en helicóptero.
Pese al elevado número de víctimas, el tiroteo de hoy en Virginia Beach no está entre los más mortíferos de la historia de EEUU. El peor de ellos ocurrió en Las Vegas (Nevada) el 1 de octubre de 2017, cuando un hombre abrió fuego desde la habitación de un hotel contra una multitud que asistía a un concierto y mató a 58 personas antes de acabar con su vida.
Un año antes, el 12 de junio de 2016, un hombre asesinó a 49 personas y después se suicidó en una club gay de la ciudad de Orlando (Florida). El tercer tiroteo más mortífero ocurrió en abril de 2007 en un campus de la Universidad Politécnica del estado de Virginia, conocida como Virginia Tech, cuando el estudiante Seung-Hui Cho mató a 32 personas antes también de suicidarse.
