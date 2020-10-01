Estás leyendo: Un tribunal ordena a Snowden a entregar al Gobierno de EEUU los beneficios obtenidos por la venta de su libro

Edward Snowden Un tribunal ordena a Snowden a entregar al Gobierno de EEUU los beneficios obtenidos por la venta de su libro

El juez ha indicado que debe entregar, además, los beneficios obtenidos de los discursos y presentaciones realizadas con motivo de la publicación del libro, así como de cualquier tipo de adaptación que se realice.

Una copia del libro de Edward Snowden en una librería de Cambridge, Massachusetts. - EFE
europa press

Un tribunal del estado de Virginia ha ordenado este miércoles al exanalista de la Agencia de Seguridad (NSA) estadounidense Edward Snowden a entregar al Gobierno estadounidense los 4,2 millones de dólares (3,5 millones de euros) obtenidos por la venta de su libro Vigilancia Permanente.

El juez de distrito Liam O'Grady ha indicado que Snowden debe entregar, además, los beneficios obtenidos de los discursos y presentaciones realizadas con motivo de la publicación del libro, así como de cualquier tipo de adaptación que se realice.

Así, ha especificado que esto se debe a que Snowden estaba obligado a presentar el manuscrito del libro al Gobierno estadounidense para una revisión del mismo, tal y como indica en los acuerdos firmados por él mismo cuando trabajaba para la NSA.

En su veredicto, O'Grady ha señalado que Snowden ha "roto sus obligaciones contractuales y fiduciarias con la CIA y la NSA al publicar el libro", según informaciones de la agencia de noticias Bloomberg.

El equipo legal de Snowden, por su parte, ha aseverado que a interpretación del Gobierno de los acuerdos firmados por las partes es "demasiado amplia" y requeriría que "todos los antiguos altos cargos del Gobierno tuvieran que presentar manuscritos relacionados con cualquier asunto de Inteligencia durante el resto de sus vidas".

