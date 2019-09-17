EEUU demanda a Snowden por publicar su libro sin permitirle revisarlo

Estados Unidos ha demandado este martes a Edward Snowden por haber publicado su libro de memorias sin someterlo primero a una revisión de las agencias de inteligencia estadounidenses para las que trabajó, y aseguró que eso viola los contratos que firmó el extécnico con la CIA y la NSA.
El Departamento de Justicia informó en un comunicado de su demanda contra Snowden, que este martes sacó a la venta su libro Vigilancia Permanente ("Permanent Record") en 23 países, entre ellos EE.UU., España, México, Colombia, Argentina, Brasil y Perú.
(Habrá ampliación)
