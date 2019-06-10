Público
Migración Trump amenaza con restablecer los aranceles a México si no ratifica una parte del acuerdo migratorio 

El presidente estadounidense ha anunciado que su Gobierno ha firmado otro documento "que incluye otra parte muy importante del acuerdo" y que si México no lo firma, "los aranceles se restablecerán".

08/06/2019 - El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca. / REUTERS - TOM BRENNER

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump en la Casa Blanca. / REUTERS - TOM BRENNER

El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump ha afirmado este lunes que Estados Unidos ha añadido una actualización en el acuerdo migratorio con México, que tendrá que ser ratificada por los legisladores mexicanos.

El mandatario no proporcionó detalles, pero amenazó nuevamente con imponer aranceles si el Congreso de México no aprueba el plan. "Hemos firmado y documentado que incluye otra parte muy importante del acuerdo con México, uno que Estados Unidos ha estado buscando durante muchos años. Será revelado en un futuro no muy lejano y necesitará una votación del cuerpo legislativo mexicano", dijo Trump en Twitter. "No anticipamos un problema en la votación, pero si por alguna razón la aprobación no llega, los aranceles se restablecerán", agregó.

El mes pasado, Trump amenazó con aranceles del 5% sobre los productos mexicanos, los cuales aumentararían cada mes hasta que alcanzarían un 25% en octubre, a menos de que México detenga la migración a través en su frontera.

La imposición de aranceles fue cancelada el viernes después de que Estados Unidos y México anunciaran un acuerdo migratorio. En el comunicado que ambos países anunciaron apenas proporcionaban detalles del acuerdo

