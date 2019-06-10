El presidente estadounidense Donald Trump ha afirmado este lunes que Estados Unidos ha añadido una actualización en el acuerdo migratorio con México, que tendrá que ser ratificada por los legisladores mexicanos.
El mandatario no proporcionó detalles, pero amenazó nuevamente con imponer aranceles si el Congreso de México no aprueba el plan. "Hemos firmado y documentado que incluye otra parte muy importante del acuerdo con México, uno que Estados Unidos ha estado buscando durante muchos años. Será revelado en un futuro no muy lejano y necesitará una votación del cuerpo legislativo mexicano", dijo Trump en Twitter. "No anticipamos un problema en la votación, pero si por alguna razón la aprobación no llega, los aranceles se restablecerán", agregó.
El mes pasado, Trump amenazó con aranceles del 5% sobre los productos mexicanos, los cuales aumentararían cada mes hasta que alcanzarían un 25% en octubre, a menos de que México detenga la migración a través en su frontera.
We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years. It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s Legislative body!..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 de junio de 2019
La imposición de aranceles fue cancelada el viernes después de que Estados Unidos y México anunciaran un acuerdo migratorio. En el comunicado que ambos países anunciaron apenas proporcionaban detalles del acuerdo.
