En total los 3.900 reservistas de la Guardia Nacional que habían sido enviados a la capital del país para contener las protestas podrán irse a casa según ha manifestado el presidente Donald Trump a través de su cuenta de Twitter. 

El presidente Donald Trump, habla durante una mesa redonda sobre la pesca comercial en Bangor, Maine. | Reuters / Tom Brenner

Nueva York

efe

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este domingo que ha ordenado la retirada de los 3.900 reservistas de la Guardia Nacional que habían sido enviados a la capital del país para contener las protestas.

"Acabo de dar la orden a la Guardia Nacional para que empiece el proceso de retirada de Washington, D.C., ahora que todo está bajo perfecto control. Se irán a casa, pero pueden volver rápidamente si los necesitamos", dijo el mandatario en Twitter.

