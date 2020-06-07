Cuenta el propio Tom Morello, guitarrista de Rage Against the Machine, que perdió su trabajo como secretario del senador por California Alan Cranston, el día que llamó "racista" a una mujer que llamaba a las oficinas a quejarse porque se mudaban a su lado unos vecinos mexicanos.

Nacido en Harlem, Morello tiene una dilatada experiencia de estudios universitarios enfocados a la política, así como un breve intento por formar parte de este mundillo. Cuando se dio cuenta de que lo suyo era la guitarra, traspasó su lucha por las ideas a la música, donde consiguió el éxito en una banda que promulgaba canciones contra la violencia policial (Killing in the name), la industria militar (Bulls on parade) o la victoria del pueblo sobre la oligarquía (Take the Power Back).

Sin embargo, esa trayectoria no es conocida por todos, y eso lleva al tremendo zasca que el guitarrista dio a una persona que le atacó a través de redes sociales. "Otro músico convertido en experto político", espetaba un usuario a Morello tras una de sus publicaciones por la muerte de George Floyd y las protestas desatadas en EEUU.

Sin embargo, Morello respondió de forma contundente: "Uno no tiene que ser un graduado con honores de la Universidad de Harvard para reconocer la naturaleza poco ética e inhumana de esta administración, pero bueno, soy un graduado con honores en ciencias políticas de Harvard, así que te lo puedo confirmar.

Like shooting fish in a barrel: pic.twitter.com/hxvZ6GgoH5 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) June 6, 2020

"Como disparar a un barril de peces", ironizaba posteriormente el músico sobre la facilidad para rebatir ese tipo de argumentos. Además, la publicación se hizo viral, con cientos de fans riendo al son de Morello.