Trump vuelve a jugar al golf y sigue sin reconocer la derrota electoral

Imagen de Donald Trump en el recinto de Virginia donde juega al golf.
Imagen de Donald Trump en el recinto de Virginia donde juega al golf. EFE

El presidente EEUU, Donald Trump, regresó este domingo a su club de golf privado de Sterling (Virginia) y siguió sin reconocer la derrota en las elecciones del 3 noviembre, en las que se Joe Biden se declaró ganador después de que todos los medios le proyectasen como ganador en apretados escrutinios.

Horas después de que Biden ofreciese su discurso de triunfo este sábado desde Wilmington (Delaware), Trump evitaba todavía pronunciarse al respecto. Biden, quien fue exvicepresidente entre 2009 y 2017 con el entonces mandatario Barack Obama, se presentó en ese discurso como el líder conciliador que buscará acabar con la polarización en el país.

Previamente, Trump, que también pasó el sábado la jornada practicando su deporte favorito en su club privado a las afueras de Washington, había insistido en que las elecciones estaban "lejos de haber finalizado" y prometía una ofensiva legal ante sus denuncias, sin evidencias, de fraude electoral.

Históricamente, una vez que los medios de comunicación proyectan el resultado definitivo, al cabo de unas horas el derrotado suele llamar al candidato victorioso para felicitarle.

Más allá de los cruces de acusaciones, las ciudades donde hay una mayoría demócrata, como Washington, Nueva York o San Francisco se convirtieron el sábado en toda una fiesta, con ríos de gente inundando sus calles y gritando "Trump, estás despedido", la mítica frase que el magnate pronunciaba en el programa televisivo The Apprentice.

