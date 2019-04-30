Al menos 69 personas resultaron heridas hoy en las protestas desatadas en Caracas tras el intento de levantamiento militar liderado por el jefe del Parlamento, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino por medio centenar de militares.
"Hasta el momento, Salud Chacao ha atendido 69 pacientes provenientes de la manifestación en (la base militar de) La Carlota", escribió en Twitter el alcalde de ese municipio que forma parte de la Gran Caracas, Gustavo Duque.
De esos heridos, 41 fueron atendidos por perdigones, 21 por traumatismo, tres por dificultades respiratorias, dos por arma de fuego, uno por un síncope y otro por herida en una mano, detalló Duque.
Esta mañana, Guaidó junto al también opositor Leopoldo López y un grupo de unos 40 militares se dirigió a los alrededores de La Carlota, cuyo nombre oficial es General Francisco de Miranda, donde intentó un golpe de Estado para derrocar al Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Horas después y tras un breve intercambio de disparos al aire con militares pro-Maduro que estaban dentro de la base, los uniformados, Guaidó y López se retiraron, no sin antes llamar a sus simpatizantes a la calle.
El llamamiento tuvo una respuesta inmediata, especialmente en el municipio de Chacao, donde simpatizantes de la oposición se enfrentaron durante horas con las fuerzas de seguridad y los "colectivos", nombre con el que se conoce a grupos de civiles habitualmente armados que actúan en defensa del chavismo. Por su parte, la ONG Foro Penal informó de que a las 17.00 horas (22.00 GMT) habían verificado 25 arrestos por las manifestaciones. De ellos, solo uno fue detenido en Caracas. El número más alto se registró en Zulia, donde 11 personas fueron arrestadas, seguido de Aragua (4), Carabobo (3), Táchira (2), Lara (2), Mérida (1) y Monagas (1).
