El representante en España del presidente de la Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, será recibido por el secretario de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores para Iberoamérica, Juan Pablo de Laiglesia, en un encuentro previsto para este mismo viernes, según fuentes conocedoras de la reunión.
Estas fuentes han explicado que esta "primera toma de contacto" del diputado venezolano Antonio Ecarri con el Departamento que dirige Josep Borrell tendrá lugar este viernes por la tarde, pero un portavoz de Exteriores no ha confirmado la cita y ha dicho que se están cuadrando agendas.
Ecarri fue designado el 19 de febrero como "representante diplomático" de Guaidó ante España, en el marco de una cascada de nombramientos emprendidos por el dirigente opositor tras autoproclamarse el 23 de enero presidente encargado de Venezuela. España es uno de los países que ha reconocido a Guaidó como mandatario legítimo del país sudamericano.
Ninguna de las dos partes ha aclarado cuál será el estatus exacto de Ecarri, habida cuenta de que España aún mantiene la Embajada del Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro, encabezada por Mario Isea. Una hipotética expulsión del equipo de Isea implicaría previsiblemente una decisión equivalente por parte de Maduro contra el embajador español en Venezuela, Jesús Silva.
