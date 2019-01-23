El líder opositor Guaidó se autoproclama presidente de Venezuela y Trump lo reconoce

Momentos extremadamente convulsos los que está viviendo Venezuela. Este miércoles, el presidente del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, se ha autoproclamado presidente de Venezuela. El líder opositor juró al fin de una marcha opositora asumir las competencias del Ejecutivo en el marco de lo que llamó la lucha en contra de la "usurpación" de la Presidencia por parte de Nicolás Maduro al que considera "ilegítimo".
"Hoy 23 de enero de 2019, en mi condición de presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, invocando los artículos de la Constitución (...) ante dios todopoderoso, Venezuela (...) juro asumir formalmente las competencias del Ejecutivo Nacional", dijo al pedir a los asistentes levantar la mano derecha
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, no ha tardado nada en reconocer como presidente legítimo al titular de la Asamblea Nacional, un paso con el que busca aumentar la presión contra el Gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.
Trump reveló su decisión en un comunicado, minutos después de que Guaidó anunciara que asume las competencias del Ejecutivo venezolano para luchar contra la "usurpación" de la Presidencia por parte de Maduro.
(Habrá ampliación)
