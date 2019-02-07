El primer cargamento de la ayuda humanitaria internacional para paliar la crisis que vive Venezuela llegó a la ciudad colombiana de Cúcuta, fronteriza con ese país, informó este jueves la embajada de Estados Unidos en Bogotá.
Cúcuta, capital del departamento de Norte de Santander, limítrofe con Venezuela, es uno de los tres puntos de acopio, junto a Brasil y Puerto Rico, de la ayuda humanitaria que anunció el sábado pasado Guaidó.
Los vehículos llegaron fuertemente escoltados por la Policía colombiana, que acompañó la caravana en motos y camionetas, ante la mirada atenta de más de un centenar de personas que se acercaron a ver cómo entraba al centro de acopio la primera asistencia.
Algunos de los presentes cargaban carteles, como era el caso de tres venezolanos que pedían "ayuda humanitaria ya", quienes reclamaban que la asistencia "llegue a donde tiene que llegar".
Colombia y Estados Unidos fueron de los primeros países, a los que se sumaron la mayoría de América y numerosos de Europa, en reconocer a Guaidó como presidente interino.
El Gobierno de Colombia encargó a la Unidad Nacional de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres (UNGRD) la planificación de la entrega de las ayudas, en la que participa además la Usaid. No obstante, los dos Gobiernos han mantenido con hermetismo los detalles del plan, el cual se ha dificultado por el bloqueo en el lado venezolano de las tres pistas del puente Tienditas.
El Gobierno del presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, puso en la mitad del puente la cisterna naranja de un camión y dos contenedores azules, así como unas mallas metálicas que impiden el paso hacia Venezuela. Ante esto, el ministro colombiano de Exteriores, Carlos Holmes Trujillo, afirmó este miércoles en Washington que impedir la entrada de ayuda humanitaria "es un crimen".
"Impedir que entre la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela es un crimen, impedir que llegue la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela es hacerle daño al pueblo venezolano, impedir que llegue la ayuda humanitaria a Venezuela no tendría perdón de Dios", declaró Trujillo a periodistas.
