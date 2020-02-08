Estás leyendo: Zapatero se reúne con Maduro en Caracas

Venezuela Zapatero se reúne con Maduro en Caracas

El expresidente del Gobierno respalda la mesa de diálogo nacional entre el Gobierno y la oposición.

El expresidente del Gobierno, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, con el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, en mayo de 2018 | EFE/Archivo
El presidente de Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, ha recibido este viernes a José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero en el Palacio de Miraflores de Caracas. El exlíder socialista respalda la mesa de negociación entre el Ejecutivo y el sector de la oposición liderada por Juan Guaidó

En el encuentro celebrado en la sede del Gobierno venezolano también estaba presente la primera dama, Cilia Flores y los vicepresidentes de Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez y Jorge Rodríguez, según las imágenes difundidas por Venezolana de Televisión (VTV).

La reunión con Zapatero, que respalda la mesa de diálogo nacional entre el Gobierno y la oposición, ha tenido lugar después de que Nicolás Maduro se haya entrevistado con el ministro de Asuntos Exteriores de Rusia, Serguéi Lavrov, de visita oficial en Venezuela.

La cita tiene lugar en medio de la polémica por el encuentro que mantuvo el ministro de Transportes español, José Luis Ábalos, con la vicresidenta Delcy Rodríguez en el aeropuerto de Madrid Barajas y se produce días después de la visita del líder opositor Juan Guaidó a España, durante la cual fue recibido por la ministra de Asuntos Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, pero no por el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez.

